Shay Banon Sells 1,322 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elastic Stock Down 2.9 %

Elastic stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 224.30 and a beta of 0.97. Elastic has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

