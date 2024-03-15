Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Down 1%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.10 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.66). Approximately 27,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 21,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.67).

Shearwater Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.89. The stock has a market cap of £12.27 million, a PE ratio of -160.94 and a beta of 0.76.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

