Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 13427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $876.71 million, a P/E ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

