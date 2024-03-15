Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by an average of 32.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

SCVL stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $868.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.54. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

