Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Expands By 68.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,729,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the February 14th total of 1,617,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,819.8 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.79.
About ABN AMRO Bank
