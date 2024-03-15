Short Interest in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Grows By 78.9%

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AITR stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23.

Get AI Transportation Acquisition alerts:

About AI Transportation Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.