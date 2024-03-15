Short Interest in AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Grows By 78.9%

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of AITR stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AI Transportation Acquisition
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.