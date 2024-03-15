Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Declines By 17.6%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 688,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 14th total of 834,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.