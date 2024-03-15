Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Increases By 60.0%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSA opened at $11.29 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.