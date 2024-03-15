Short Interest in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Drops By 22.1%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Arteris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arteris

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $81,750.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,838.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $81,750.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,838.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,631 shares of company stock valued at $470,575. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Price Performance

AIP opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Arteris has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $243.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.