Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Expands By 171.4%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSA. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $835,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $750,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $248,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCSA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

