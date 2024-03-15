Short Interest in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Rises By 189.4%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the February 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of GOEVW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Canoo has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.17.

Get Canoo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.