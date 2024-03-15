Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Grows By 145.9%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the February 14th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Castellum Price Performance

Shares of CTM opened at $0.30 on Friday. Castellum has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Castellum in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Castellum during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castellum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

