Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Drops By 65.4%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.16. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

