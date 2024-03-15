Short Interest in Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Expands By 176.8%

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the February 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fortescue Stock Down 2.4 %

FSUGY opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. Fortescue has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

Fortescue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.3952 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Fortescue’s previous dividend of $1.27.

Fortescue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.