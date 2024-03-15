Short Interest in Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Expands By 176.8%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the February 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fortescue Stock Down 2.4 %

FSUGY opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. Fortescue has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

Get Fortescue alerts:

Fortescue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.3952 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Fortescue’s previous dividend of $1.27.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.