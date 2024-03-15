Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Drops By 40.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the February 14th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NEA opened at $10.94 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.