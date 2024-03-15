Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Increases By 135.2%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the February 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $24.43 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.