Short Interest in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) Expands By 76.4%

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the February 14th total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

AIRE opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. reAlpha Tech has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $575.41.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, focuses on developing, utilizing, and commercializing real-estate focused artificial intelligence (AI). The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The Platform Services segment offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

