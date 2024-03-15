Shriro Holdings Limited (SHM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 4th

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00.

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers home appliances, watches, calculators, electronic musical instruments, audio equipment, laundry products, consumer electronics, car audio, amplifiers, professional DJ, hi-fi speakers, barbeques, pizza ovens and accessories.

