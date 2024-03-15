Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Insider Activity

SIG opened at $98.02 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $798,083.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.