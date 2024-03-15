Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.63) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Skillz in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.63) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Skillz’s current full-year earnings is ($5.58) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

