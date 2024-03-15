Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Barclays raised Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
