Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barclays raised Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SNN stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

