Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Snowflake stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.18. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,440 shares of company stock worth $80,383,938. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

