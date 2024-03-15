Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

SLDB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

SLDB stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.88. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,789,470.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430. Company insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 748,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 150,356 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

