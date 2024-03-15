Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 27th

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sompo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Sompo has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.