Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Southern Cross Media Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

About Southern Cross Media Group

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation of audio content for distribution on broadcast and digital networks. It operates in two segments, Audio and Television. The company owns 99 radio stations in FM, AM, and DAB+ radio, as well as 34 regional radio stations; broadcasts 93 free to air TV signals in regional Australia; operates LiSTNR, an audio destination for consumers housing radio, podcasts, music, and news; and offers sales representation for open audio platform SoundCloud and Sonos Radio.

