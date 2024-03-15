SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $390.07 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $392.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.05 and a 200 day moving average of $361.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

