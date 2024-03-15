SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.50

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 79609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

