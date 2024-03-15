SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.69

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.69 and last traded at $129.51, with a volume of 30105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.