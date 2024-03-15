SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.69

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.69 and last traded at $129.51, with a volume of 30105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.80.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
