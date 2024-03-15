SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.62

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 52172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $608.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 85,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

