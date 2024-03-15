Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Holdings Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 284.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,022 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of Sprout Social worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after buying an additional 853,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 206.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,493 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 19.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,089,000 after acquiring an additional 188,317 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.62.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

