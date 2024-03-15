Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
SPRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spruce Biosciences Company Profile
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spruce Biosciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.