Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SPRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

