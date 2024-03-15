Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

