Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,121 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 912,863 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.