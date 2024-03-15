Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $39.53. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Square Enix Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $579.45 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

