SR Bancorp, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 18th (NASDAQ:SRBK)

SR Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 18th. SR Bancorp had issued 9,055,172 shares in its public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $90,551,720 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of SR Bancorp’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SRBK stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. SR Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO William P. Taylor purchased 5,200 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $96,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

