Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 24,101 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £160,271.65 ($205,344.84).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 646 ($8.28) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 617.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 662.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,619.05%.

STAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.89) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.81) to GBX 1,050 ($13.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.12) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 879 ($11.26) to GBX 868 ($11.12) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 919.71 ($11.78).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

