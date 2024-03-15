Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 24,101 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.52), for a total transaction of £160,271.65 ($205,344.84).
Standard Chartered Price Performance
LON:STAN opened at GBX 646 ($8.28) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 617.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 662.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.82).
Standard Chartered Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,619.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
