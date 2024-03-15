Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

SRCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stericycle by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,941,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 120,852 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Stericycle by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

