Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 1,400 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $182.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

