Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

