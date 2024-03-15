Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of EchoStar Put Options (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,558 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,090 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennant Select LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,090,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 4,541.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 625,325 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,155,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Stock Down 8.6 %

SATS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SATS

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.