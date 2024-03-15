StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 6.2 %
CHNR opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.85.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
