StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

