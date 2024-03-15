StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
