StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

