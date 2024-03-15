StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 target price on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.73. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

