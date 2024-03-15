StockNews.com Lowers Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) to Buy

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

DOX stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

