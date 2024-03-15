StockNews.com Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

EXP stock opened at $250.54 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $262.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

