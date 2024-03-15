Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $20.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 286,686 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period.

Shares of STOK opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

