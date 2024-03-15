StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$6.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.41.

SVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

