Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

LRN has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

